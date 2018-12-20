Bakers upset with missing tips on Hershey's Kisses candy
Bakers are complaining that Hershey's Kisses' trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the U.S. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 3:37PM EST
HERSHEY, Pa. -- Bakers are complaining that something is amiss with Hershey's Kisses.
The chocolate candy's trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the U.S. Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate candies are left with flat tops.
The Hershey Company responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.
Company spokesman Jeff Beckman tells the Lebanon Daily News they're reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.
The candy company has yet to explain what's causing the missing tips.
