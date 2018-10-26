

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following a week of cancellations to its U.S. destinations, Swoop Airlines has earned regulatory approval and will begin flying south this weekend.

Last week Swoop announced it failed to get full regulatory approval from U.S. authorities and was forced to cancel 24 flights, leaving many customers scrambling to find other arrangements.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, Swoop says it is now fully approved and will begin flights to the U.S. on Saturday.

“Swoop would again like to apologize to our valued travellers for the inconveniences they have experienced and reassure travellers with upcoming flights that everything is in place,” the airline wrote in a statement.

Swoop’s first flight to the U.S. will leave Edmonton and head to Mesa, Ariz. on Saturday at 8 a.m.