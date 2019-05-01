

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The British Columbia government is taking Alberta to court over a law that could reduce the export of gasoline west.

In a statement of claim filed in Calgary, B.C. says the law, proclaimed Tuesday by Alberta premier Jason Kenney, is unconstitutional.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he will defend his province's interests the same way Kenney will defend the interests of Alberta.

The so-called turn-off-the-taps law was passed by Alberta's former NDP government as part of an effort to see the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion built to the B.C. coast.

Kenney brought the legislation into force shortly after being sworn in this week, saying that, while he doesn't intent to use it now, he will if B.C. stands in the way of the expansion.

Horgan says, despite the court challenge, he thinks he and Kenney can have a positive working relationship.