

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has been placed in the difficult position of dividing assets in a divorce when the couple's "family business" for over two decades was illegal marijuana.

Due to the illegal nature of the enterprise, the ruling says the income was received in cash, business records weren't kept and the credibility of both parties is an issue.

The trial before Justice Wendy Baker heard stories of thousands in cash being stored in plastic bags and buried underground to avoid detection of the illegal marijuana growing and selling operation that did business in B.C., Alberta and California.

The couple, only identified as Mr. and Mrs. Smith, were granted a divorce in the decision released online Friday and the judge divided up homes, vehicles and investments.

Baker determined Mr. Smith was the main money earner as a welder and fabricator, when he wasn't the driving force behind the grow operations, so ordered him to pay his estranged wife a lump sum of spousal support of $134,694.

The judge also set out conditions for the sale of homes in Grand Forks, B.C., Calgary and Mexico and ordered the two to stay at least 100 metres of the other's home.