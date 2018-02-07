

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Eight organizations in British Columbia are joining forces to advocate for ride-hailing services in the province as soon as possible.

The Ridesharing Now BC coalition has been formed by groups including the Vancouver Board of Trade, BC Business Council, Canadian National Institute for the Blind and San Francisco-based on-demand transportation company Lyft.

A news release from the coalition says it has launched a letter-writing campaign to B.C. politicians calling for a competitive ride-hailing industry "that can deliver much-needed choice to B.C. passengers."

Supporters are directed to the website, where they can sign and email a letter to their representative in the legislature calling for speedy introduction of ride-hailing services.

Coalition spokesman Ian Tostenson says politics, rather than public opinion, is driving decision making in Victoria.

He says the government sets the conditions that will attract ride-hailing services to B.C., and warns it should not be taken for granted that companies such as Lyft and Uber will inevitably operate in the province.