Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
According to Rentals.ca and real estate research firm Urbanation, the Canadian market continued its upward trajectory with data suggesting a monthly increase of 1.5 per cent from August, and an annual surge of 11.1 per cent.
Experiencing double-digit year-over-year growth, the annual rate of rent inflation surged to its highest point in nine months, stated the report.
The report’s metrics are based on new listings, not what existing tenants are paying per month.
In terms of rental types, one-bedroom units recorded the fastest annual growth in asking rents, soaring by 15.5 per cent, reaching an average of $1,905.
Two-bedroom apartments averaged $2,268, marking a 13.1 per cent increase year-over-year, while three-bedroom units were up by 11.4 per cent, averaging $2,514.
Studios, representing the most economical choice, had the lowest year-over-year growth with an increase of 11.3 per cent, averaging $1,511 in rental prices.
Asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments averaged a record high of $2,078 in September, increasing 1.6 per cent month-over-month and 13.3 per cent year-over-year.
NOVA SCOTIA AND ALBERTA LEAD RENT GROWTH
Breaking down the data by region, Nova Scotia and Alberta led the provinces in rent growth for both purpose-built and condominium apartments in September, with rates of 15.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent, respectively.
Nova Scotia surpassed Alberta with the average asking rents for apartments by reaching $2,088, while Alberta rose to $1,663.
Quebec had the third fastest annual growth with a rate of 13 per cent, followed closely by British Columbia with 12.3 per cent.
Despite having one of the highest growth rates year-over-year, Quebec’s asking rents remained below the national average with $1,970, while B.C. had the highest average of all provinces at $2,656.
In Ontario, the annual rate growth slowed from 9.9 per cent in August to 6.6 per cent in September. Asking rents in the province also declined by 0.4 per cent month-over-month. Yet, despite this glimpse of financial hope, Ontario still has the second highest rent average by province at $2,486.
The Prairie provinces remained the most financially friendly locations as Saskatchewan and Manitboa both had the slowest annual rent growth in September at 3.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.
Saskatchewan’s asking rents averaged $1,115 and $1,431 for Manitoba.
TORONTO RENTAL MARKET SLOWS, VANCOUVER GROWS
While most major markets across Canada witnessed robust rent increases, there was a noticeable slow down in Toronto compared to August. The rent growth in Canada’s most populated city slowed from 8.7 per cent to 2.3 per cent, making it the slowest annual rate increase in two years.
Although month-over-month average rent prices in Toronto did not change significantly, this city still has the second-highest asking rate at $2,902. Right behind Vancouver at an average of $3,339, which is a 7.7 per cent increase year-over-year.
Among Canada’s largest markets, Calgary maintained its annual growth lead as asking rent prices reached an average of $2,091, or a 14.3 per cent increase in September.
Montreal also had a rent increase in the double-digits at 10.2 per cent, raising the average asking rent price to $2,030.
When it comes to the country’s medium and smaller markets, there was also a significant annual rent growth for purpose-built and condominium rental apartments in September.
Richmond, B.C., which is part of Greater Vancouver, had the strongest growth at 28.9 per cent, followed by Cote-Saint-Luc, Que., part of Greater Montreal, at 27.5 per cent and Red Deer, Alta at 21.8 per cent.
In Ontario, Oakville had the fastest annual growth of 19.4 per cent.
Within smaller provinces, Halifax and Regina had one of the highest increases at 15.5 per cent and 13.4 per cent, respectively.
In terms of prices, four of the five most expensive mid-sized markets in Canada are located in Greater Vancouver, according to the report’s data. North Vancouver average asking rent is $3,481, followed by Burnaby at $3,062, Coquitlam at $2,976 and Richmond at $2,940.
Outside of Toronto, Ontario’s most expensive markets include Oakville, averaging $2,960, Brampton ($2,704), Vaughan ($2,697), Mississauga ($2,687), Etobicoke ($2,634), and North York ($2,629).
ROOMMATE RENTALS CONTINUE TO SURGE
According to the rental report, roommate rentals have become more popular. Over the last three months, there was a 27 per cent increase compared to last year.
This trend has been particularly pronounced in B.C. and within Ontario, as shared accommodation listings increased by 40 and 78 per cent, respectively.
Average asking rents for shared accommodations rose by 18 per cent year-over-year in September, reaching $944 per month. Vancouver had the highest average asking rent at $1,590, while Toronto had $1,308.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
Thousands attend Pro-Palestinian rally at U.S. consulate in Toronto
Another pro-Palestinian rally drew large crowds in Toronto Saturday afternoon, with thousands of people flooding the streets in the downtown core.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 4, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.
Canada
-
Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: multiple reports
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, according to multiple reports, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
-
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes including in southern Gaza
Palestinians in Gaza reported Israeli airstrikes overnight into Saturday across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
-
Air Canada admits it violated disability regulations, apologizes to B.C. man
Air Canada has acknowledged it violated Canadian disability regulations and apologized to a British Columbia man who uses a wheelchair, after he was forced to drag himself off a flight in Las Vegas this summer.
World
-
Russia opens a vast national exposition as presidential election approaches
With pointed disdain for the West, Russia on Saturday unveiled a sprawling exposition highlighting the nation's accomplishments, which will run through the months leading to the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is widely expected to seek a new term.
-
Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
Survivors of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal's northwest in the middle of the night described sudden shaking followed by houses collapsing and burying entire families, as the death toll rose to 157 on Saturday.
-
Ukraine minister says he wants to turn his country into a weapons production hub for the West
Ukraine's newly appointed head of defence industry says he is working tirelessly to ramp up local arms production and wants to turn the country into a weapons production hub for the West.
-
Iranians mark the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. embassy takeover while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of Iranians gathered on the streets Saturday to mark the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" while condemning Washington's support of Israel as it strikes the Gaza Strip as part of its war against Hamas.
-
Israeli rescuers release aftermath video of Hamas attack on music festival, adding chilling details
A first-responder team in southern Israel released Saturday a roughly 100-second clip of police body camera footage showing the graphic and harrowing scene from the Nova music festival, one of Hamas' first targets in its assault on Oct. 7. The attack on the festival killed more than 260 people in what has become the biggest civilian massacre in Israeli history.
-
Tens of thousands of ancient coins have been found off Sardinia. They may be spoils of a shipwreck
A diver who spotted something metallic not far from Sardinia's coast has led to the discovery of tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins.
Politics
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
-
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
Health
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Vast digital trove of recordings by Canadian literature greats nears completion
Jason Camlot was chatting with his new boss in the English department of Montreal's Concordia University in 1999 when he spotted a dusty cardboard box of 80 reel-to-reel tapes in a corner of the department head's office. And now, Camlot's discovery has grown into SpokenWeb, a digitized bonanza of thousands of hours of readings and off-the-cuff remarks from Canada's greatest writers during the time when the nation's literature was being invented.
-
Tupac Shakur has an Oakland street named for him 27 years after his death
A stretch of street in Oakland, Calif., was renamed Friday for Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the killing of the hip-hop luminary.
-
Saint John auction features three rare, early Maud Lewis paintings
Three rare Maud Lewis paintings are up for auction in Saint John, N.B. this month.