Average house price fell 1.8 per cent to $481,745, CREA says
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 10:04AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March fell compared with a year ago while the average sale price also moved lower.
The association says sales through the Multiple Listing Service fell 4.6 per cent compared with a year ago to their lowest level for March since 2013.
CREA says sales in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan were more than 20 per cent below their 10-year average for the month, while Quebec and New Brunswick were well above-average.
On a month-over-month basis, home sales in March were up 0.9 per cent compared with February.
Meanwhile, the average sale price fell 1.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis to $481,745.
Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto Area, two of the country's most active and expensive markets, the average price was just under $383,000.
