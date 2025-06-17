ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Mitsubishi hiking prices on new U.S. vehicles by average 2.1%

By Reuters

Published

The Mitsubishi Outlander at the New York International Auto Show, on April 2, 2015. (AP / Mary Altaffer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.