ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Hybrid power is here: Indianapolis 500 could be dramatically reshaped by jolts of electric juice

By The Associated Press

Published

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, center talks with Ed Carpenter, left, and Jack Harvey, of the United Kingdom, as the drivers gather for a photo before the start of practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.