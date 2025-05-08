ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Head of Linamar says U.S. tariffs have had ‘minimal impact’ on auto parts maker

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Linda Hasenfratz, executive chair at Linamar, discusses earning results in Q1 and the impact tariffs are having on the manufacturing company's production.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.