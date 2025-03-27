ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Global auto industry stocks slump as 25 per cent tariff on U.S. imports looms

By Reuters

Published

A worker assembles an SUV at a car plant of Li Auto, a major Chinese EV maker, in Changzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu province, March 27, 2024. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.