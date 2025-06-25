ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Edmunds: Five three-row EVs that are great for big families

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Kia shows the 2025 EV9. The EV9 seamlessly merges functionality with fun, making it an impressive choice for a three-row electric SUV. (Courtesy of Kia America via AP)


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.