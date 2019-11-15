Australia's Qantas operates 19-and-a-half hour London-Sydney flight
In this photo provided by Australian airliner Qantas, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner taxies after landing at Sydney airport in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. ( James Morgan/Qantas via AP)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 12:49AM EST
PERTH, Australia -- Australia's national carrier Qantas has completed a 19-and-a-half hour non-stop flight from London to Sydney, part of a series of tests to assess the effects of very long-haul flights.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner took off from London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning and touched down at Sydney Airport 45 minutes behind schedule at 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday.
The 17,800 kilometre (11,060 mile) journey is part of Project Sunrise -- Qantas' goal to operate regular, non-stop commercial flights from Australia's east coast cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York.
Last month, Qantas completed the first non-stop flight from New York to Sydney, which took 19 hours and 16 minutes.
Another New York to Sydney flight is expected next month to round out the project.
