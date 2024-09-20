Business

    • Aurora Cannabis CEO Miguel Martin adds the role of executive chairman

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company says chief executive Miguel Martin is adding the role of executive chairman, effectively immediately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Aurora Cannabis Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company says chief executive Miguel Martin is adding the role of executive chairman, effectively immediately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
    Aurora Cannabis Inc. says chief executive Miguel Martin is adding the title of executive chairman.

    The company says the board believes that combining the CEO and chairman roles will help promote strong and consistent leadership.

    Martin has served as chief executive and a director of the company since September 2020.

    The company says outgoing chairman Ron Funk will become the lead independent director.

    Funk had served as chairman of the board since 2021.

    Aurora says the changes follow unanimous votes by its board and are effective immediately.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

