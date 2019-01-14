Aurora Cannabis buying Whistler Medical Marijuana in deal worth up to $175M
Cannabis seedlings are shown at the new Aurora Cannabis facilty, Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. Aurora Cannabis Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:26AM EST
EDMONTON -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. has signed a deal to buy Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp. in an all-stock deal worth up to $175 million, including certain milestone payments.
Edmonton-based Aurora says the acquisition of the privately held company is expected to provide it with a suite of premium and organic certified products.
Whistler operates two indoor licensed production facilities, include one in Whistler, B.C., and another a short drive from the resort town.
Once the second location reaches full capacity, the facilities are expected to have a combined production capacity of over 5,000 kilograms per year.
The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, as well as third party and regulatory approvals.
Shares in Aurora closed at $8.47 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
