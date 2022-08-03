Atlantic City's Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock

Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., speaks at an employee meeting at the casino on Feb. 17, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hard Rock announced Lupo will become president of the Mirage casino in Las Vegas once Hard Rock buys the property from MGM Resorts International. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., speaks at an employee meeting at the casino on Feb. 17, 2022. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hard Rock announced Lupo will become president of the Mirage casino in Las Vegas once Hard Rock buys the property from MGM Resorts International. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?