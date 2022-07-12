At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?

There’s no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment.

Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one?

Let’s start with figuring out how much it will cost. There are a few main ways to hire a cleaner in Canada; some will be much different in price than others.

Hiring an individual cleaner (that you don’t know): This is where you can hire someone on platforms such as Kijiji, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace. The main advantage of this is that it will be a lot cheaper. Depending on where you live, you can find people as cheap as $15 - $30 an hour. There are a few disadvantages of this, though. You’ll have to carefully vet your cleaners, as they likely won’t be insured. You’ll also have to put in a lot of work to find the cleaner, interview them, and manage them.

This is where you can hire someone on platforms such as Kijiji, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace. The main advantage of this is that it will be a lot cheaper. Depending on where you live, you can find people as cheap as $15 - $30 an hour. There are a few disadvantages of this, though. You’ll have to carefully vet your cleaners, as they likely won’t be insured. You’ll also have to put in a lot of work to find the cleaner, interview them, and manage them. Hiring someone referred to you: Ask your social or professional network if you know anyone who would like to clean for you. You can charge the same as the first option, around $15 - $30 an hour. I like this option better than the first one, as it isn’t a complete stranger so that you would have more peace of mind.

Ask your social or professional network if you know anyone who would like to clean for you. You can charge the same as the first option, around $15 - $30 an hour. I like this option better than the first one, as it isn’t a complete stranger so that you would have more peace of mind. Hiring a cleaning company: This is the most expensive option but is the one that requires the least amount of effort. It can be anywhere from $25-$60 an hour. Some companies will charge you a flat rate, for example, $100-$140 for a one- or two-bedroom condo. You won’t have to worry about criminal background checks or insurance, as the company should have those things covered, and you can be confident they’ll do a professional job.

At what income can you afford a cleaner?

Now that you know how much of a rough cost it will be, here are some tips for figuring out whether or not you can afford a cleaner:

Follow the 50/30/20 rule: This rule states that you should spend 50 per cent of your income on needs such as housing and food, 30 per cent on wants (like a cleaner), and 20 per cent on savings and paying off debt. An example is if your take-home pay is $4,000 per month, and you have $1,200 left over after spending $2,800 on your savings and necessities, you should easily be able to afford a $25/hour cleaner.

This rule states that you should spend 50 per cent of your income on needs such as housing and food, 30 per cent on wants (like a cleaner), and 20 per cent on savings and paying off debt. An example is if your take-home pay is $4,000 per month, and you have $1,200 left over after spending $2,800 on your savings and necessities, you should easily be able to afford a $25/hour cleaner. If you have a way of earning side income: For example, if you can freelance or pick up a side gig and make $50 an hour, it would make sense to hire a cleaner at $20 an hour so you can focus on your other income.

For example, if you can freelance or pick up a side gig and make $50 an hour, it would make sense to hire a cleaner at $20 an hour so you can focus on your other income. How often do you want cleaning done: If you aren’t sure if you can afford a cleaner, maybe start with once a month and see if it fits your budget.

If you aren’t sure if you can afford a cleaner, maybe start with once a month and see if it fits your budget. How much savings you have: Ensure that you have adequate savings before hiring a cleaner. At least have emergency funds for three-six months of expenses.

You don’t have to be wealthy to hire a cleaner; it just has to fit into your overall financial strategy. There’s no magical income level where it’s OK to hire a cleaner. Having a cleaner will have a different value for every person. Carefully assess how badly you want a cleaner and see if it fits within your budget.

Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers on his Wealth Awesome website.