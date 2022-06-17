Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on economy fears
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on fears global economic activity will be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney fell while Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices edged lower but stayed above US$115 per barrel.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 3.3% on Thursday after Britain's central bank followed the Federal Reserve in raising its key interest rate to cool surging prices. Central banks in Switzerland and Taiwan also raised rates.
Investors worry the moves to control inflation that is running at four-decade highs might tip the U.S. and other major economies into recession.
“Pain is being inflicted almost everywhere and sharing doesn’t make it better in any way,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.
Markets were not assuaged by comments by President Joe Biden to The Associated Press on Thursday that he saw reasons for optimism about the economy.
A recession is “not inevitable,” Biden said.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,270.52 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.2% to 25,858.50. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.4% to 20,924.49.
The Kospi in Seoul retreated 1.1% to 2,425.30 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 tumbled 2.2% to 6,447.30.
India's Sensex opened down 0.4% at 3,086.74. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 retreated to 3,666.77 for its sixth decline in the past seven trading sessions. All but 3% of stocks in the index fell.
The benchmark gave up its 1.5% gain of the previous day after the Fed announced a rate hike of 0.75 percentage points, three times is usual margin. Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed is “not trying to induce a recession now."
The S&P 500 is 23.6% below its Jan. 3 record. That erases gains from 2021, one of Wall Street's best years this century.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4% to 3,666.77. The Nasdaq dropped 4.1% to 10,646.10.
Japan's central bank wrapped up a two-day meeting Friday with no major changes to its ultra-low interest rate policy, imposed years ago to try to fend of deflation, or sinking prices. So far, it has avoided raising its benchmark rate of minus 0.1%.
Along with increasing interest rates, the Fed is allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it purchased through the pandemic to roll off its balance sheet. That should put upward pressure on longer-term interest rates.
Fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than a week before, a report showed on Thursday. But more signs of trouble have been emerging.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. oil lost $1.03 to $116.56 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.27 on Thursday to $117.58. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, sank 93 cents to $118.88 per barrel in London. It gained $1.30 the previous session to $119.81.
The dollar gained to 133.85 yen from Thursday's 132.00 yen. The euro declined to $1.0522 from $1.0573.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
What impact is inflation having on Canada's retail sector?
With shoppers staying away from recreational spending, this is resulting in fewer sales within Canada's retail sector, retail analyst Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. Climbing prices, coupled with a slowdown in the pace of economic growth, will lead to greater strain placed on the average consumer.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.