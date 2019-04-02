

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press





BEIJING -- Asian stock prices followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday on encouraging global economic data.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul all advanced. Oil prices advanced again, adding to Monday's big gains.

Investors were encouraged by manufacturing indicators that showed activity in China and the United States improving. A separate report showed U.S. construction spending increased in February.

In another hopeful sign, long-term bond yields rose above their recent lows, following a sharp drop last month that flashed a possible recession warning, rattling Wall Street.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2 per cent to 3,177.60 points while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent to 21,555.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.2 per cent higher at 29,626.04 and Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.2 per cent to 2,173.65.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.8 per cent to 6,264.10. Benchmarks in Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia also rose.

"It does appear that the cylinders are firing up once again, or at least in China and the U.S., sustaining risk-on mood for Asia markets," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.

Unexpectedly strong U.S. and Chinese factory data "affirmed the improving manufacturing picture," said Pan.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index rose Monday for a third day, advancing 1.2 per cent to 2,867.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.3 per cent to 26,258.42. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3 per cent to 7,828.91.

Financial and technology companies powered the latest rally. Investors tend to favour those sectors when they're confident the economy will continue growing. Bank of America gained 3.4 per cent and Intel rose 1.5 per cent.

Consumer product makers and utility companies, which are considered safe-play investments, lagged the market. Clorox fell 1.2 per cent and NRG Energy slid 1.7 per cent.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose sharply, to 2.47 per cent from 2.41 per cent late Friday. It also rose back above the yield on the three-month Treasury bill.

That reverses an inversion in yields that alarmed investors last month. Such a change has preceeded recessions in the past.

BREXIT: Legislators rejected four proposed alternatives to Britain's separation from the European Union that would have softened or halted the departure. With 12 days until the U.K. must come up with a new plan or crash out of the trade bloc in chaos, the House of Commons threw out options designed to replace Prime Minister Theresa May's thrice-rejected deal. The result leaves May facing difficult choices including calling a possible snap election to shake up Parliament.

KEEBLER SALE: Kellogg Co. agreed to sell brands including Keebler and Famous Amos cookies to Italian confectioner Ferrero SpA, best known for making Nutella. The price of $1.3 billion is about $2.6 billion less than Kellogg paid for Keebler 17 years ago. The value of household names like Keebler has deteriorated as families turn to food and snack alternatives that are thought to be healthier. The sale includes Kellogg's fruit-flavoured snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 32 cents to $61.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract surged $1.45 on Monday to close at $61.59. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 34 cents to $69.35 per barrel in London. It jumped $1.43 to $69.01 the previous session.

CURRENCY: The dollar edged higher to 111.36 yen from Monday's 111.35 yen. The euro declined to $1.1201 from $1.1213.