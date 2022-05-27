Asian shares' rise broadly cheered by U.S. earnings, rally

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MORE Business News