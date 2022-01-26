Asian shares mixed ahead of Fed policy statements

A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MORE Business News