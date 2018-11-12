

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press





KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down 0.1 per cent to 21,779.22 in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3 per cent to 5,759.90. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.4 per cent at 2,062.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent to 25,684.65, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 per cent at 2,644.64. Shares were also lower in Taiwan.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index fell 4.04 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,722.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100.69 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,286.49, half of which was attributable to a drop in Boeing. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,200.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 3.99 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 1,514.80.

TRADE WORRIES: Fears about global growth continue amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Traders drew encouragement from a report out of China saying that country's top economic adviser might visit Washington ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump at this month's Group of 20 gathering in Argentina. The U.S. and China have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods.

THE QUOTE: "It's going to be a bumpy ride for markets," says Stephen Innes of Oanda in Singapore, referring to global developments over Brexit and dropping oil prices, adding, "all of which suggests significant risk beckons."

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil dipped 40 cents to $55.29. It plunged 7.1 per cent to $55.69 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 30 per cent to $65.17 a barrel. Oil has now fallen for 12 straight days, driven by worries over rising oil production around the world and weakening demand from developing countries, with expectations for increased supply from the U.S. and OPEC.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.88 yen from 114.01 yen late Tuesday in Asia. The euro strengthened to $1.1299 from $1.1252.