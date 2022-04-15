Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday holiday

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MORE Business News