Asian shares fall, European markets mixed amid bank worries
European markets were mixed Tuesday after a broad retreat in Asia led by declines in bank shares as investors watched to see what's next following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.
Oil prices fell nearly US$2 a barrel while U.S. futures were higher.
While direct global exposure to risks from the U.S. failures outside the U.S. appears limited, the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have shaken confidence in the industry at a time when the Federal Reserve and other central banks are struggling to fine-tune policies to crush stubborn inflation without snuffing out post-pandemic economic recoveries.
Worries over a possible spreading of risks throughout financial systems have been countered, however, by hopes that the Fed might slow its interest rate hikes to relieve pressures on markets.
European benchmarks were mixed in early trading. France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% to 7,019.04. Germany's DAX added 0.5% to 15,032.84. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.3% to 7,524.47.
On Wall Street, the future for the S&P 500 was up 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. On Monday, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Dow industrials fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
In Asian trading Tuesday, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.2% to finish at 27,222.04, extending losses from the day before.
Japanese officials have insisted that the impact on Japanese banks from troubles in the U.S. industry would likely be limited. But bank shares plunged. MUFG fell 8.6%, Mizuho Financial Group sank 7.1% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's shares dropped 9.8%. Tech sector companies also were sold, with SoftBank shares losing 4.1% and Sony Group down 2.8%.
Banks in South Korea and Australia also declined.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.4% to 7,008.90. South Korea's Kospi fell 2.6% to 2,348.97. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.3% to 19,247.96. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.7% to 3,245.31.
"There is escalating tension in the global financial world; this is despite non-U.S. banks' exposure to U.S. regional banks being minimal, with the global systems being well capitalized and flush with liquidity," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a report.
"U.S. financial stress could lead banks of all stripes to retrench lending to the real economy and tighten broader financial conditions, amplifying risk to the broader markets," Innes said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has moved aggressively to assure the public that the crisis is contained after the government announced a plan late Sunday meant to shore up confidence in banks.
Pressures persist, however, especially for regional banks a couple steps below in size of the massive, "too-big-to-fail" banks that foundered in 2007 and 2008.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also has rattled the technology industry that was its backbone. Shell-shocked entrepreneurs got a government reprieve that saved their money, But the bank's failure means that startups will have an even tougher time raising money after technology stock values fell and interest rates surged, causing venture capitalists to retrench.
Some investors are hoping the Fed will cut interest rates soon to help the bleeding and boost markets. The wider expectation, though, is that the central bank will pause or at least hold off on accelerating its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month.
That would still be a sharp turnaround from expectations just a week ago, when many traders were forecasting the Fed could go back to increasing the size of its rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.
Higher interest rates can drag down inflation by slowing the economy, but they raise the risk of a recession later on. They also hit prices for stocks, as well as bonds sitting in investors' portfolios.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost US$1.76 to $73.02 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell US$1.88 to $74.80 a barrel on Monday.
Brent crude, the international standard, lost US$1.57 to $79.20 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 134.30 Japanese yen from 133.20 yen. The euro cost US$1.0694, down from $1.0734.
