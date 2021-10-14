'As seen on TikTok' is the new 'As seen on TV'

A column of candy, left, featured in TikTok videos is displayed at It'Sugar candy store on the Upper East Side of New York, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Mary Altaffer / AP) A column of candy, left, featured in TikTok videos is displayed at It'Sugar candy store on the Upper East Side of New York, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social