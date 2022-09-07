As China's economy slows, one industry is seeing record profits: COVID testing

Health workers from mainland China records samples from Hong Kong residents to be tested for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Health workers from mainland China records samples from Hong Kong residents to be tested for the coronavirus at an inflatable mobile testing lab in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.