As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they're becoming more mainstream by the day.
Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the world's most valuable company, Apple, and have amassed more than 200 million users. At that size, it's simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore.
Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its app, while Twitter helps people show appreciation for tweets by tipping their creators with Bitcoin.
And in the latest milestone for the industry, an easy-to-trade fund tied to Bitcoin began trading on Tuesday. Investors can buy the exchange-traded fund from ProShares through an old-school brokerage account, without having to learn what a hot or cold wallet is.
It's all part of a movement across big businesses that see a chance to profit on the fervor around the world of crypto, as a new ecosystem further builds up around it, whether they believe in it or not.
"The one thing you can say for certain is that the advent of the era of the Bitcoin ETF opens up the opportunity for Wall Street to make money on Bitcoin in a way that it hadn't been able to previously," said Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar. "The winners in all of this are the exchanges and the asset managers and the custodians. Whether investors win or not is a big, bold question mark."
Bitcoin has come a long way since someone or a group of someones under the name Satoshi Nakamoto wrote a paper in 2008 about how to harness computing power around the world to create a digital currency that can't be double-spent. The price has more than doubled this year alone to roughly $62,000. It was at only $635 five years ago.
Supporters of cryptocurrencies say they offer an ultra-important benefit for any investor: something whose price moves independently of the economy, rather than tracking it like so many other investments do. More high-minded fans say digital assets are simply the future of finance, allowing transactions to sidestep middlemen and fees with a currency that's not beholden to any government.
Critics, meanwhile, question whether crypto is just a fad, say it uses too much energy and point to all the stiff regulatory scrutiny shining on it. China last month declared Bitcoin transactions illegal, for example. The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, said in August that the world of crypto doesn't have enough investor protection and "it's more like the Wild West."
That hasn't been enough to halt the immense momentum for crypto, as it's gone from an online curiosity to a bigger part of the cultural and corporate landscape.
U.S. Bank earlier this month said it has begun offering a cryptocurrency custody service for big investment managers. That means it essentially holds their Bitcoin in safekeeping for them, and it expects to offer support for other coins soon.
Other name-brand banks have also announced intentions to offer custodial services for crypto.
"It's not just in the fringes and dark corners of the Web that it's happening," said Kashif Ahmed, president of American Private Wealth in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Ahmed doesn't recommend his clients invest in crypto. Before then, he said he'll need to be able to "go to my local supermarket and buy things for my family and offer crypto and not be laughed out of the store."
But others are more willing to try it.
In a survey by Citi Private Bank of family offices around the world that manage money for wealthy people, roughly 23% said they have made some investments in crypto. Another 25% said they are researching it.
The growing acceptance of crypto on Wall Street has created a new crop of darlings that help people buy it. Crypto trading platform Coinbase has a market value of roughly $64 billion, for example, putting it on par with such established companies as Colgate-Palmolive, FedEx and Ford Motor.
At Robinhood Markets, meanwhile, the company that became famous for getting a new generation of investors into the stock market is increasingly becoming a place for crypto trading. This spring was the first time when new Robinhood customers were more likely to make their first trade in cryptocurrencies rather than in stocks.
In the end, what many on Wall Street see lasting may not be as much Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the technology that underlies them.
Called the blockchain, it allows for a public ledger that everyone can check and trust, and many expect it to lead to a wealth of innovations. It's akin to today's Netflix, Facebook and other services that sprung out of the infrastructure built during the boom and bust of the dot-com bubble.
"The applications built on this new software architecture appear to be growing more quickly than past technologies," Bank of America strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote in a recent research report positing digital assets are only in their first inning of growth. "New companies are likely to emerge and poorly positioned companies will exit, creating significant upside potential for some and downside for others."
JPMorgan Chase, for example, is already using blockchain technology to improve fund transfers between global banks. That's the same JPMorgan Chase run by CEO Jamie Dimon, who said in an interview with Axios this month that bitcoin has "got no intrinsic value."
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
UPDATED | Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official told CNN Tuesday. The 16 American citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped by the powerful '400 Mawozo' gang on Saturday.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Canada
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official told CNN Tuesday. The 16 American citizens and one Canadian were kidnapped by the powerful '400 Mawozo' gang on Saturday.
-
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
-
Opposition parties disagree on Montreal Canadiens land acknowledgement
Quebec's Official Opposition is welcoming the Canadiens decision to declare Montreal an unceded Indigenous territory.
World
-
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
-
Norway attack victims were killed by stabbings, not arrows, police say
The five victims of last week's attack in Norway were all stabbed to death, rather than killed by bow-and-arrow as previously thought, police said Monday.
-
Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians
Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs.
-
One injury reported after plane crash in Waller County, Texas
A plane crashed near the Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Waller County Sheriff's Office.
-
Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment
A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp's SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her.
-
China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behaviour
China's parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit 'very bad behaviour' or commit crimes.
Politics
-
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
-
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
Health
-
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
-
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
-
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils new MacBooks and its next-generation AirPods
At a virtual event on Monday, Apple showed off two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It also unveiled AirPods 3, its entry-level wireless earbuds that borrow a few features from its higher-end AirPods Pro line.
-
Facebook whistleblower rekindles questions about cracking down on Facebook in Canada
The fallout from a Facebook whistleblower's explosive revelations this month continues to descend on Canada as politicians and experts grapple with how to regulate Big Tech amid renewed questions on the harm it can wreak.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flight
A new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
Entertainment
-
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
-
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
-
Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie
A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit making the world's first movie in space said Tuesday they were so thrilled with their experience on the International Space Station that they felt sorry to leave.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite climbs to top 21,000 for the first time, U.S. markets also up
Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it topped 21,000 for the first time, as gains in the technology sector helped boost it higher, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
-
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they're becoming more mainstream by the day.
-
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Lifestyle
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Talking about finances may not be romantic, but is necessary
Having a clear and honest discussion about your financial situation and money mindset before you walk down the isle just seems to make sense, but it isn't always easy, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Sports
-
About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose.
-
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
-
Opposition parties disagree on Montreal Canadiens land acknowledgement
Quebec's Official Opposition is welcoming the Canadiens decision to declare Montreal an unceded Indigenous territory.
Autos
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.