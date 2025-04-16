ADVERTISEMENT

Business

World shares fall as Nvidia, other tech companies are walloped by U.S. controls on AI chips

By The Associated Press

Published

ADDS THE NAME OF THE BANK - Hana Bank employees watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.