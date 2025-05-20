ADVERTISEMENT

Business

World shares advance after China cuts interest rates to boost economy

By The Associated Press

Published

Hang Seng Index is displayed on the digital screen at the listing ceremony of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.