ADVERTISEMENT

Business

World markets are mixed and Japan’s shares dip after election leaves Ishiba’s future in doubt

By The Associated Press

Published

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.