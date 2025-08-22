ADVERTISEMENT

Business

With the White House watching, Fed’s Powell to hint yes or no on rate cuts

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a visit to the Federal Reserve, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.