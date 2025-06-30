ADVERTISEMENT

Business

WestJet signs partnership with Saudia, increasing access to Saudi Arabia

By The Canadian Press

Published

A pilot taxis a WestJet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Feb. 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.