Business

Westbank sells stake in massive Squamish Nation housing development in Vancouver

By The Canadian Press

Published

Construction cranes tower above the Senakw Indigenous-led housing development being built, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 4, 2025. The Squamish Nation says Vancouver-based developer Westbank Corp. has sold its stake in the first two phases of its massive project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.