ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Welltower buying Amica from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for $4.6 billion

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.