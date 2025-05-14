ADVERTISEMENT
Wall Street wobbles ahead of new U.S. retail sales data and public appearances by Fed officials
Updated:
Published:
20 Of The Best Graduation Gifts For University Students
I Tested A Foam Mattress And Adjustable Bed Frame From A Canadian Company, And It’s Changed The Way I Sleep
Here's Everything You (Actually) Need To Know About Pickleball
17 Coffee Bar Ideas And Essentials You'll Want In Your Kitchen
Here Are The Best Grilling Accessories On Amazon Canada For Spring 2025
Our Guide To The Best Robot Window Cleaners In Canada In 2025 (And Where To Get Them)
I Tried The TheraFace Depuffing Wand — And I Totally Get the Hype
I Swapped My High-End Lotion For This $25 Canadian Alternative — And I'm Not Going Back
This Shark SmoothStyle Heated Smoothing Comb Straightener Cut My Hair Styling Time in Half
20 Of The Best Graduation Gifts For University Students
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.