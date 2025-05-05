ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Wall Street loses ground and oil prices tumble after OPEC+ says it will step up production

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.