Business

Wall Street holds steady as the market awaits Nvidia’s quarterly report

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Specialist Anthony Matesic works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.