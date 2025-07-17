ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Wall Street cruises to more records as PepsiCo and tech stocks rally

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Ed Curran works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.