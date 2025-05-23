ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Vermilion Energy selling assets in Saskatchewan and Manitoba for $415 million

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vermilion Energy
The corporate logo of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX:VET) is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO (HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.