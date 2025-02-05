ADVERTISEMENT

Business

USPS has suspended parcels from Hong Kong and China. Here's what it means for Shein and Temu

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Published

A U.S. Postal Service employee loads parcels outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., on Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.