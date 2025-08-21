ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to highest since June

By Reuters

Published

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.