ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. Interior Department proposes adding copper to critical minerals list

By Reuters

Published

Pallets of copper cathodes are prepared for delivery at the Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR), part of the Glencore group, a copper and precious metal refinery in Montreal on Friday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.