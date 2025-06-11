ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. inflation barely rose last month as cheaper gas and cars offset some costlier imports

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Shoppers walks past a Calvin Klein store at Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., April 14, 2025. (AP PhotoDamian Dovarganes, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.