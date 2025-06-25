ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. exchanges, SEC in talks to ease public company regulations

By Reuters

Published

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2004 file photo, The price of shares of the Internet search engine giant Google are shown shortly after trading began midday at the NASDAQ marketsite in Times Square in New York. The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq’s groundbreaking proposal to boost the number of women, racial minorities and LGBTQ people on U.S. corporate boards, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.