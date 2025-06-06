ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hiring in the U.S. slows, yet employers added a solid 139,000 jobs in May

Published

A help wanted sign is posted in Lansdale, Pa., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.