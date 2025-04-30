ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt business

By The Associated Press

Published

Shoppers carry bags in the Union Square area of San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.