ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. deficit grows to US$291 billion in July despite surge in tariff revenue

By Reuters

Published

The U.S. Department of the Treasury building is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.