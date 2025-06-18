U.S. consumers more pessimistic on tariff costs, TransUnion says

In this Nov. 29, 2013 file photo, shoppers walk through Cherry Creek Mall, in Denver. The U.S. economy grew more slowly over the past three years than the government had previously estimated, held back by more frugal consumers and steeper spending cuts by state and local governments, the Commerce Department said Thursday, July 30, 2015. Consumers spent just 1.7 percent more in 2013, down from its previous estimate of 2.4 percent. (AP / Brennan Linsley, File)