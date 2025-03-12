ADVERTISEMENT

Business

TSX up slightly, U.S. markets mixed as more tariffs take effect, BoC cuts rate

By The Canadian Press

Published

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.