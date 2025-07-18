ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump’s tariffs threaten to take the fizz out of Champagne’s crucial U.S. market

By Reuters

Published

Champagne is being poured "beer-like way," achieved by tilting the glass and gently sliding the Champagne down its inside wall into the flute (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.